Uber driver attacked by drunk passengers

An Uber driver's car crashed into a wall in Bankers Hill Friday morning after he was assaulted by his two intoxicated passengers, San Diego police said.

At about 1:15 a.m., the driver was traveling in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue with two male passengers he just picked up when they began vomiting in the back seat.

The driver pulled over and told the men that their ride was over because they were too drunk, but one of the men began punching the driver in the head and face as the passengers' pizza spilled all over the car.

In the midst of the altercation, the driver managed to jump out of his car, but it continued to roll until it struck a sign and wall before coming to a stop.

The two passengers ran out of the vehicle, leaving behind a shoe, a cell phone and slices of pizza in the car and around the scene.

Paramedics examined the driver, but he was not seriously injured.

A description of the two passengers was not immediately available.