Senate intelligence panel seeking Sam Nunberg communications with Stone

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg has been requested to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview and to produce his communications with Roger Stone that relate to Russia, WikiLeaks and Russian hacking.

Nunberg told CNN on Friday that he intends to "100% comply" with the committee's request. adding that he believes the Senate committee "from their statements and the way the members have acted - including the Democrats - they're looking to wind their investigation down in a timely manner."

On Friday evening, Nunberg said on "Anderson Cooper 360" that he doesn't think he has anything new to share with lawmakers, "but I'm glad that they're just checking their 'I's' here."

"I'm happy that they're hopefully looking to wind this up, and I don't think I'm very important to this and this is why they're calling me in," Nunberg told CNN's John Berman.

The request itself came Thursday, signed by the committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and asks for the information by May 24.

"The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is conducting a bipartisan inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections," the request begins. "As part of that inquiry, the Committee requests that you make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan Committee staff at a mutually agreeable time, and also requests that you produce and preserve certain documents."

CNN reported earlier this year that Nunberg gave an interview to the Senate Intelligence Committee, so his return would mark his second appearance before the panel. In March, he testified before special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury.

Nunberg also took a swipe at the House Intelligence Committee, complaining that the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, would "investigate in perpetuity" if were to become chairman.

"Roger Stone may have told me that he was in contact with Julian Assange; however I do not believe that he was," Nunberg told CNN in a phone interview. "Once again, I never discussed nor did Roger ever say anything to me about John Podesta's emails -- nor did Roger ever tell me that he had advance knowledge that John Podesta's emails were going to be released."

Nunberg denies any wrongdoing and defends Stone, his onetime political mentor, saying they had no advance knowledge of the WikiLeaks releases during the 2016 campaign.

Nunberg believes the committee is interested in documents, including emails, he previously handed over to the special counsel's investigation.