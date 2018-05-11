2 fetuses found as investigators continue search for 3rd

Two fetuses were found in Harlem overnight and investigators are continuing to search for a third newborn in Queens, police said Friday.

A fetus was found in a waste treatment facility on West 135th Street near 12th Avenue in Harlem Thursday around 11:40 p.m., police said Friday.

The fetus is of unknown age and gender, and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the baby's cause of death.

This discovery was made after police responded to a Manhattan hospital where a 23-year-old woman arrived Thursday afternoon after allegedly giving birth and disposing of the fetus.

The woman allegedly told police the general location of the fetus, and police found the newborn in the trash outside a Harlem home on Amsterdam Avenue between West 131 and West 133 streets, NYPD officials said.

Friday's investigations come two days after another 23-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Richmond Hill, Queens, complaining of severe abdominal pain and trauma, police said.

The woman showed evidence of having given birth and told officials she delivered a baby on Sunday that was not responsive so she disposed of it, police said.

That fetus has not been located, police said Friday.

Charges have not yet been filed in any of the instances.