CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer suspended after manhandling woman

An Alpharetta police officer has been suspended after he was caught manhandling a 65-year-old woman on dashcam video.

The incident occurred on May 4 during a traffic stop on Windward Parkway near Georgia Highway 400, north of downtown Atlanta.

According to a spokesperson with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the woman refused to sign her ticket during the traffic stop. She was told she would be arrested after not signing the ticket and requested a supervisor, who was immediately notified, according to authorities.

Police say the woman became so upset during the incident that she hit an officer with the door. She was then told she was under arrest but refused to comply with the officer, which is when the officer tried to remove her.

Police say one of the officers responding for backup "interjected himself into the situation using language and tactics that were inappropriate, even inflammatory."

The officer's actions were caught on video.

The department said the officer's behavior doesn't reflect the organization, adding that an internal affairs investigation is underway.