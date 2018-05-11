Clear

Rapper Kamaiyah arrested at airport

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah was arrested Friday at an airport in Connecticut after officials said she became "aggressive"...

Posted: May. 11, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 6:11 PM

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah was arrested Friday at an airport in Connecticut after officials said she became "aggressive" over her head gear.

The artist, whose legal name is Kamaiyah Johnson, was charged with interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace charges after an incident at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

According to a police report, state troopers assigned to the airport responded after TSA agents said Johnson refused to remove her head cover, which had set off an alarm at a checkpoint.

"Johnson was pulled aside and spoken to by troopers and she steadfastly refused to remove her head gear to be inspected," the report said. "She was advised unless she did as she was told by TSA, she would not be allowed to proceed through security and not allowed to fly."

The report says Johnson "continued to refuse and began to use vulgar language directed towards TSA and the Trooper on scene."

The rapper was told to leave, according to the report, but continued her alleged tirade and was placed under arrest.

Johnson tweeted about the arrest, but has since deleted the tweets.

"I'm never going to Hartford Connecticut again I had to bail out of jail for wearing a bonnet in their airport that showed me enough about what type of place it is," she wrote.

Johnson, who earlier this year was featured in a Sprite commercial with basketball star LeBron James, first came to fame in 2015 with her single "How Does It Feel."

She posted a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on June 6, the police report said.

Authorities say she refused to remove her head gear

She tweeted about the arrest

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot, Rather Humid and a Chance of Weekend Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It