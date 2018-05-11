Caught on camera: Cuyahoga County sheriff's employee overdoses on the job, assaults firefighter

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department employee was on the job when he overdosed in the parking lot of a Brooklyn IHOP in March.

Paul Grivas has a badge with the sheriff's department where he works as a process server - someone who serves warrants and subpoenas. He was in his marked sheriff's department vehicle when someone noticed him slumped over at the wheel and dialed 911.

"It was definitely a different situation dealing with somebody that's in the same line of work we are," Officer Joe Bugaj with the Brooklyn Police Department said.

Police officers found several subpoenas he was in the process of serving in the back seat. They also found the badge he was carrying.

When Brooklyn first responders arrived at the scene, they immediately recognized he was overdosing and unresponsive.

Grivas was given several doses of Naloxone, the antidote for heroin. Police say when he woke up he was extremely combative.

"He was flailing his arms, kicking his legs, and one of the medics ended up getting kicked in the head," Bugaj said.

He kicked a fireman so hard with his knee, the fireman suffered a mild concussion. Official say he is doing okay.

Bugaj said it's not uncommon for people to wake up from an overdose and be aggravated. He said it's something first responders have to keep in mind.

"You never know what could happen, whether or not they're going to be upset, because we are basically taking that high away from them," Bugaj said.

When asked if there is anything first responders can do to protect themselves, Bugaj said it's just part of the job.

"It's our job. It's what we signed up to do. We are here to preserve life," Bugaj said.

News 5 requested more information on Grivas' status with the sheriff's department, but did not hear back Wednesday.

Grivas has been charged with felonious assault and obstructing official business.