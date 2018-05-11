Clear

Michigan county in Thumb won't pursue opioid makers

A county at the tip of Michigan's Thumb is bucking a trend: It won't join a lawsuit against the makers of opioid drug...

Posted: May. 11, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 10:37 AM

A county at the tip of Michigan's Thumb is bucking a trend: It won't join a lawsuit against the makers of opioid drugs.

Cities and counties across Michigan are suing drug companies and retailers over the consequences of excessive opioid use. They want the companies to reimburse them for the costs of responding to the crisis.

But Huron County won't participate after a unanimous vote this week by commissioners.

"We felt like we weren't going to get any compensation out of it," said Sami Khoury, commission chair.

The commissioners are concerned the amount of time and resources it would take from law enforcement and corporate council would not add to the overall scope of the lawsuit, Khoury said.

"It's just not the best fit for us," he said.

