Rihanna's wedding night advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Rihanna has some thoughts on the royal honeymoon.

The 30-year-old superstar singer and makeup mogul was in New York City Thursday celebrating the launch of her new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Naturally she had some pieces that would work for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding night.

"I think you have to go to the extreme when you're gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift," Rihanna told "Entertainment Tonight."

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 and there's been lots of buzz about the nuptials.

In the States, there are plenty of planned viewing parties and even a Lifetime dramatization of the couple's relationship airing this Sunday.

Fans will remember when the prince met the pop princess back in 2016 while he was on a royal tour in the Caribbean.

Both Prince Harry and Rihanna ended up meeting in her native Barbados during festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the island nation's independence.

Despite the Internet's attempts, the pair did not end up a couple and on Thursday Rihanna had some words of wedding night wisdom for what to wear.

"Really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want," she said. "It depends on how savage you wanna be."

