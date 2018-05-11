It's not all about the horses at Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is not all about the horses. Fashion is top of mind for many who attend the annual event at Percy Warner Park.

The spectacular hats make the biggest statement at the track each year.

Big bows, flowers or feathers, it's all about the hats at the Iroquois Steeplechase, one of the events greatest traditions.

"I've found in the south, it's go big or go home is always in fashion," said Christine Moore, the official milliner of the Steeplechase.

Moore has brought her clever creations from New York to Gus Mayer at The Mall at Green Hills.

From a more subtle look to some fantastical creations, the styles are everywhere this year.

"So this is a hatinator and these are huge right now," said Moore. "Americans love hats, so it kind solves the problem if you want something that sits like a fascinator, so it frames like a hat and sits like a fascinator."

Hand-painted accents, stitched ribbon, hats dyed to perfect match outfits, race-day attire is about making that perfect statement.

"You want the lowest part to dip below your eyebrows, that makes it sexy, alluring and flirty," said Moore.

For the men, a traditional racing fedora is one of several options.

Moore's message for attendees – be bold and be you.

The 77th Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday.