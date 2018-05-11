'He's my soul mate.' Accused stalker speaks out from jail about sending 65,000 texts

A woman accused of sending a Paradise Valley man 65,000 text message tried to explain her actions in a jailhouse interview Thursday.

"I love him," she said.

Police say 31-year-old Jacqueline Claire Ades of Phoenix met the victim online and went on one date with him before she began sending him thousands of texts, breaking into his home, and showing up at his workplace claiming to be his wife.

"I felt like I met my soul mate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine," Ades told us.

During her jailhouse interview Thursday, Ades was asked why she sent the victim so many texts.

"Because it made me find out all my information," she said. "Loving him selflessly brought me his information. Because everybody just wants to take.

But if you just give and you don't stop giving, you will all of a sudden receive a lot."

Police say some of those messages Ades sent the victim were threatening, and included:

"Don't ever try to leave me... I'll kill you... I don't wanna be a murderer!"

"I hope you die... you rotten filthy Jew."

"I'm like the new Hitler... man was a genius."

"I'd wear your fascia 'n the top of your skull 'n your hands 'n feet."

"Oh, what I would do w/your blood... I'd wanna bathe in it."

During her interviews, Ades would answer a question or two, then deflect the next one.

She veered from topic to topic, rambling about Einstein, the Dead Sea, the birth chart of Jesus and the symbolism of the markings on a dollar bill.

At one point, she told a reporter, "I don't want to talk about that. You have negative energy."

Ades was asked directly, "Are you crazy?"

"No," she replied. "I am the person that [sic] discovered love."

When confronted about the fact that 65,000 text messages seemed more threatening than loving, she replied, "When you find love, everything is not perfect. I love him."

She was asked if she would now leave the victim alone.

"If he wants me to," she said. If [Victim] wants me to go to jail, I should go to jail."

She then said, "He's the meanest person I've ever met. " But in the next breath, she said, "He's my soulmate."

When asked why she decided to speak to reporters, Ades said, "I have to share the message of love. Everybody has to love each other."

Ades was arrested Tuesday, May 8.

She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of threatening, stalking, harassment and failure to appear.

Ades is set to appear in court May 15. She is being held without bond.