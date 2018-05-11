Body of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley recovered

Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services confirmed to FOX43 Thursday night that the body of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley has been found at the Union Street Boat Launch.

Scroll for more content...

Harrisburg River Rescue did not provide any additional information. Officials are expected to talk tomorrow.

Madelyn's body was recovered almost three days after the fishing boat - carrying the family of three and their dog - capsized in the Susquehanna River, just south of the I-83 bridge.

Cody Binkley, 26, swam to shore after the boat capsized around 10 p.m. on Monday, April 7. He was taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

Rescue crews told FOX43 on Tuesday that the body of Mary Bredbenner - the child's mother and Binkley's fiancée - and their dog were recovered between Steelton Boat Launch and the Dock Street Dam overnight.

Binkley died of accidental fresh water drowning, according to the Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick. The autopsy was performed Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover the funeral costs for both Mary and Madelyn.