19-year-old killed in early morning Hartford shooting

Posted: May. 11, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 10:39 AM

Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting in Hartford that claimed the life a 19-year-old man.

According to police, officers were called to the scene near 94 Huntington St. after their "Shot Spotter" firearms detection system went off around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The system detected a total of 10 shots in the area.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, including one to the head. He was in a driveway located at 186 Collins St.

They said the man was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

Police said they did not have any information on a suspect.

However, they said significant evidence was left at the scene. They expected to be there for quite some time.

The department's major crimes division is investigating.

