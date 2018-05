2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Scroll for more content...

Facts:

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists originated by the National Hurricane Center and maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly and costly.

Predictions:

April 5, 2018 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly above average Atlantic hurricane season, saying they "do not anticipate a significant El Ni-o event this summer/fall." The team forecasts seven Atlantic hurricanes and three major Atlantic hurricanes.

2018 Atlantic Storm Names:

Pronunciation Guide

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William