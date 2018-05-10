Detroit father charged in shooting of his 3-year-old son

A Detroit father was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son on Tuesday.

Melvin Cooley Cline III, 34, has been charged with second-degree child abuse, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felony Firearm.

On Tuesday, at a residence in the 5900 block of Marcus in Detroit, it is alleged that during an argument between Cline and a female acquaintance, the toddler, Melvin Cooley Cline IV, picked up a firearm in the living room.

The weapon discharged, striking the child, who was conveyed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

A police investigation led to the arrest of Cline, who allegedly left a loaded firearm accessible to his son while in his care and a resident of his household.

Prosecutors say it is further alleged that he failed to provide a safe environment for his son.

Cline is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.