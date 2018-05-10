Clear

Detroit father charged in shooting of his 3-year-old son

A Detroit father was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son on Tuesday.Melvin ...

Posted: May. 10, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 6:21 PM

A Detroit father was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Melvin Cooley Cline III, 34, has been charged with second-degree child abuse, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felony Firearm.

On Tuesday, at a residence in the 5900 block of Marcus in Detroit, it is alleged that during an argument between Cline and a female acquaintance, the toddler, Melvin Cooley Cline IV, picked up a firearm in the living room.

The weapon discharged, striking the child, who was conveyed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

A police investigation led to the arrest of Cline, who allegedly left a loaded firearm accessible to his son while in his care and a resident of his household.

Prosecutors say it is further alleged that he failed to provide a safe environment for his son.

Cline is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It