Who has signed the DACA discharge petition

Here are the lawmakers that have signed ...

Posted: May. 10, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 6:22 PM

Here are the lawmakers that have signed a petition that would force a House floor vote on immigration bills, according to the House Clerk's Office. The measure needs 218 signatures to move forward, which would require 25 Republicans and all 193 Democrats.

  • Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida
  • Jeff Denham, R-California
  • David Valadao, R-California
  • Will Hurd, R-Texas
  • Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida
  • Mia Love, R-Utah
  • Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida
  • Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania
  • Fred Upton, R-Michigan
  • David Reichert, R-Washington
  • Mike Coffman, R-Colorado
  • Chris Collins, R-New York
  • John Faso, R-New York
  • Mark Amodei, R-Nevada
  • Elise Stefanik, R-New York
  • Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey
  • Ryan Costello, R-Pennsylvania
  • Stephen Knight, R-California
  • Diana DeGette, D-Colorado

