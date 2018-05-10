'Queer Eye' subject who stole hearts re-marries

Tom Jackson, the self-deprecating Georgia man who tugged at viewers' heart strings in the first episode of Netflix's "Queer Eye," is a married man again.

Jackson appeared in the series opener of the reality reboot and quickly broke the hearts of the men on his makeover team by declaring, "You can't fix ugly." The team -- Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- went to work, giving Jackson a physical and emotional makeover.

Through the experience, Jackson gained a more positive self outlook and even rekindled his relationship with his ex-wife, Abby.

Jackson took to Twitter this week to announce they'd gotten remarried.

"Abby and I got married!!!!!!!" he wrote. "Just the two of us, an elopement wedding then a honeymoon in the mountains."

The ceremony took place in Gatlinburg, Tennessee at Chapel at the Park, Jackson said.

"Queer Eye" was renewed for a second season in March, having been praised for its warm and positive tone, bridge-building narratives and inspirational transformations.