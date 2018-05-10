Trump misleads about military pay raises

President Donald Trump just wanted to tout his commitment to the military on Wednesday but ended up misstating the facts.

He claimed during a celebration of military spouses and mothers that the defense spending measure he approved earlier this year included the first pay raises for service members in a decade.

In fact, pay has increased every year for more than three decades.

"First time in 10 years," Trump claimed during his remarks from the White House East Room.

"My administration is totally committed to every family that serves in the United States Armed Forces," he went on. "I was proud to sign that big pay raise that I've already spoken about. And I am proud of it. And I guess there will be others, too. Would you like one sooner, or do you want to wait another 10 years? I don't know."

Trump has heralded the pay raise before, but hasn't mistakenly suggested it was the first increase to troops' paychecks in a decade.

At 2.4%, the pay increase is the largest in eight years -- a fact Trump has accurately cited in previous remarks. It came as part of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Trump was delivering remarks before signing an executive order designed to boost hiring of civilian military spouses.