Suspect Arrested In Elderly Purse Snatching

Police arrested the man they believe injured an elderly woman when he stole her purse from her.

Gilbert Dean Ostring, 48, was arrested in Scottsboro, Alabama by Scottsoboro Police. He was charged with theft of property.

The 70-year-old was leaving a Bible study when the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Gilbert Ostring, approached her and asked about the location of any nearby shelters.

He then grabbed her purse, causing her to land hard onto the pavement. Police said she suffered broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries.