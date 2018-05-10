Feds investigating 'food stamp trafficking issues'

A Findlay Market business closed for more than two hours Thursday as state and federal agents searched for evidence.

The agents executed a search warrant regarding alleged "food stamp trafficking issues" at Busch's Country Corner, according to Adam Johnson, the investigative unit's agent in charge.

Authorities taped off the meat shop at about 11 a.m. to take photos and videos of the vendor's food and collect evidence. The shop, which specializes in chicken, turkey and other smoked meats, is operated by Amanda and Michael Busch, according to Findlay Market's website. They bought the stand in 1997.

"It is a food stamp warrant, that's what we're looking at," Johnson said.

Authorities from Ohio Investigative Unit, USDA, Office of Inspector General and Cincinnati Police Department were also at the scene. They seized boxes of records, but have not yet filed any charges

Investigators also executed two search warrants at residences in Sunman, Indiana, Johnson said. Busch's Country Corner has a store out there, as well.

Food stamp fraud cost taxpayers about $560 million last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Catching the perpetrators takes time and money.

"We use all the resources that have been given to us to investigate as best our agency can," Johnson said.