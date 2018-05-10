A sign in Maryland tells liberals to get their guns if they try to impeach Trump

It's not uncommon to see political signs dotting the roadways; it's an election year, after all.

But one political sign in Maryland's Calvert County has residents doing a double take.

"Hey liberals," it reads. "Better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump. From all of your deplorables in Calvert County."

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office told CNN it's received multiple calls since the sign went up a month ago.

"It's been blowing up from both sides, take it down and leave it up," -Captain Dave Payne said.

Since it's on private property, there really isn't anything the sheriff's office can do.

"We contacted the state's attorney and they said while it's controversial, it's probably not illegal," Payne said.

As with everything these days, resident reaction to the sign has been polar opposites.

"I love the billboard," Michelle Rinker told CNN affiliate WJLA. "We're conservative and there's a lot of corruption that's happened in this country and I don't think it's threatening," she said.

Another woman who didn't want to give her name, told WJLA that her young son is frightened by it.

"I hate that billboard," she said. "I think it's very threatening. I don't like it at all."

The sheriff's office has spoken to the owner who said he would be taking it down soon.

But who knows what will go up in its place, Payne said.

"He has something new up there every month," he said. "Last month it was about abortion and before that, about draining the swamp."