Original Iron Man suit goes missing

Someone call the Avengers, there's been a theft.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells CNN it is investigating a burglary during which it believes the costume from the first "Iron Man" film was taken.

Detectives from LAPD's Foothill division are leading the investigation into the burglary, which took place on Weidner Street in Pacoima, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The burglary was reported on May 8.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the suit, featured in the 2008 film, is valued at $325,000.

The suit worn by Robert Downey Jr.'s superhero character has evolved since the first film, adopting more modern qualities in subsequent films and in the "Avengers" movies.