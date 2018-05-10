Clear

Original 'Iron Man' suit goes missing

Police are investigating the disappearance of the armored suit Robert Downey Jr. wore in 2008's "Iron Man" after it went missing from a prop storage warehouse.

Posted: May. 10, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 6:30 PM

Scroll for more content...

Someone call the Avengers, there's been a theft.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells CNN it is investigating a burglary during which it believes the costume from the first "Iron Man" film was taken.

Detectives from LAPD's Foothill division are leading the investigation into the burglary, which took place on Weidner Street in Pacoima, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The burglary was reported on May 8.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the suit, featured in the 2008 film, is valued at $325,000.

The suit worn by Robert Downey Jr.'s superhero character has evolved since the first film, adopting more modern qualities in subsequent films and in the "Avengers" movies.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It