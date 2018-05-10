Body recovered from Florida pond

Deputies recovered a body from a retention pond in Orlando, Florida, Thursday morning, a day after a witness saw a teenager flailing in the water shouting, "It bit me! It bit me!" according to Orange County Deputy Sheriff Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

There are concerns the teen may have been the victim of an alligator attack.

The sheriff's office, Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to conduct a search of the pond.

Officials have not confirmed there was an alligator attack.

Eric Wolfe was at home for lunch when he heard screams coming from the pond, according to CNN affiliate WKMG. He says he saw a teenage boy struggling to stay afloat before he disappeared beneath the water.

"(I) had eyes on him the whole time and relayed his position to dispatch," Wolfe told WKMG, "and he went under water and didn't come up."

Residents in the area say alligators have moved into the pond in recent years, WKMG reported.