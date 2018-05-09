Clear

Avenatti: White House must explain payments

Attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti says he believes it will ultimately be disclosed that President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was selling access to the President.

Posted: May. 9, 2018 7:31 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 11:48 PM

Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is denying the accuracy of some of the information made public by the attorney representing Stormy Daniels.

Cohen's attorneys accused Michael Avenatti in a court filing on Wednesday of circulating some false information by including private bank records from other people named Michael Cohen who are not Trump's personal attorney.

Cohen's attorneys also acknowledged that some of the information Avenatti circulated about Cohen on Tuesday is correct.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

