Here's how senators say they'll vote on CIA director nominee Haspel

Gina Haspel appeared before senators of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to make her case as to why she should be the next CIA director to replace Mike Pompeo, who became secretary of state.

Haspel's role in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program was front-and-center for her confirmation hearing, where she faced pointed questions about her views on interrogation of detainees and her role in the destruction of CIA tapes.

Republicans hold a very slim -- 51 to 49 -- majority in the Senate, and with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul saying he'll vote against Haspel and Republican Sen. John McCain -- recovering from brain cancer treatment in Arizona -- advising the Senate not to approve her nomination, Haspel's supporters are expected to need the votes of at least a few Democrats in order to get her confirmed, though that exact number depends largely on if any additional Republicans choose to buck their party's President.

So far, only one Democrat -- Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- has said he'll back Haspel, but Republicans are targeting Democratic members up for re-elections in states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Here's a look at the vote count so far:

DEMOCRATS VOTING YES OR LIKELY VOTING YES

Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia)

DEMOCRATS UNDECIDED

Sen. Claire McCaskill (Missouri)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii)

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota)

Sen. Bob Menendez (New Jersey)

Sen. Joe Donnelly (Indiana)

Sen. Patrick Leahy (Vermont)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (California)

Sen. Patty Murray (Washington)

Sen. Ron Wyden (Oregon)

Sen. Dick Durbin (Illinois)

Sen. Jack Reed (Rhode Island)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York)

Sen. Bill Nelson (Florida)

Sen. Tom Carper (Delaware)

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Michigan)

Sen. Maria Cantwell (Washington)

Sen. Ben Cardin (Maryland)

Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island)

Sen. Tom Udall (New Mexico)

Sen. Chris Murphy (Connecticut)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire)

Sen. Mark Warner (Virginia) -- "I think in this job she should be confirmed but I haven't made any final decision at this point," he told reporters Wednesday

Sen. Jeff Merkley (Oregon)

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colorado)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (New York)

Sen. Tina Smith (Minnesota)

Sen. Chris Coons (Delaware)

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin)

Sen. Doug Jones (Alabama)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)

Sen. Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Illinois)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Maryland)

Sen. Gary Peters (Michigan)

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Sen. Tim Kaine (Virginia)

DEMOCRATS VOTING NO OR LIKELY VOTING NO

Sen. Jon Tester (Montana) -- "I am not a fan of waterboarding," he told CNN on Tuesday.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (New Mexico) -- "If you can't admit or recognize that mistakes were made that makes me question whether you are going to to be able to avoid those mistakes in the future," he said during Haspel's hearing Wednesday.

Sen. Ed Markey (Massachusetts)

Sen. Brian Schatz (Hawaii)

Sen. Bob Casey (Pennsylvania)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California) -- She's voting no, she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats -- "I have concluded that I do not believe she is the right person to lead this important agency, and will vote no on her nomination," he said in a statement Wednesday.

REPUBLICANS VOTING YES OR LIKELY VOTING YES

Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas) -- "Yes, as should every other senator," he said during Wednesday's hearing

Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida)

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine)

REPUBLICANS VOTING NO OR LIKELY VOTING NO

Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky)

REPUBLICANS UNDECIDED

Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona)

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado)

Sen. Johnny Isakson (Georgia)

Sen. David Perdue (Georgia)

Sen. Todd Young (Indiana)

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa)

Sen. Jerry Moran (Kansas)

Sen. Pat Roberts (Kansas)

Sen. Steve Daines (Montana)

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio)

Sen. James Lankford (Oklahoma)

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania)

Sen. John Thune (South Dakota)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee)

Sen. Bob Corker (Tennessee)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas)

Sen. Mike Lee (Utah)

Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia)

Sen. Richard Shelby (Alabama)

Sen. Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma)

Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

Sen. John Thune (South Dakota)

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyoming)

Sen. Mike Enzi (Wyoming)

Sen. Roger Wicker (Mississippi)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Mississippi)

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho)

Sen. Roy Blunt (Missouri)

Sen. John Boozman (Arkansas)

Sen. John Hoeven (North Dakota)

Sen. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)

Sen. Dean Heller (Nevada)

Sen. TIm Scott (South Carolina)

Sen. Deb Fischer (Nebraska)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (Louisiana)

Sen. Mike Rounds (South Dakota)

Sen. Thom Tillis (North Carolina)

Sen. Richard Burr (North Carolina)

Sen. Ben Sasse (Nebraska)

Sen. John Kennedy (Louisiana)

LIKELY NOT VOTING

GOP Sen. John McCain (Arizona), but he advised the Senate in a statement to reject Haspel's nomination

This story will be updated.