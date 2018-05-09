Fugitive captured 22 years after allegedly committing murder

The FBI have captured a fugitive who had been on the run for 22 years after allegedly committed murder.

On Tuesday May 8, Hector Ulises Garay was flown from El Salvador to Atlanta. He was arrested for an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The 51-year-old was wanted for the murder of Adalberto Salines that took place at his Norcross home in 1996.

Authorities say Garay shot Salines during an attempted robbery.

Ten days later the FBI obtained a warrant after it was believed Garay fled the country.

He is currently being held in Gwinnett County Jail.