Clear

Fugitive captured 22 years after allegedly committing murder

The FBI have captured a fugitive who had been on the run for 22 years after allegedly committed murder.On Tues...

Posted: May. 9, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 11:39 PM

The FBI have captured a fugitive who had been on the run for 22 years after allegedly committed murder.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday May 8, Hector Ulises Garay was flown from El Salvador to Atlanta. He was arrested for an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The 51-year-old was wanted for the murder of Adalberto Salines that took place at his Norcross home in 1996.

Authorities say Garay shot Salines during an attempted robbery.

Ten days later the FBI obtained a warrant after it was believed Garay fled the country.

He is currently being held in Gwinnett County Jail.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It