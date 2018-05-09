Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Scroll for more content...

-- It's been a whirlwind 24 hours in Trump doctrine. Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced he would pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. Today, he said three Americans who were being detained in North Korea are on their way home. A lot has happened around the globe since then, so here's a refresher.

-- Trump bashes the news media on a pretty regular basis, but the shot he took at the press corps today has some people especially outraged.

-- Trump's nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, has gotten heat for her role in the Bush administration's interrogation program, but today she said she wouldn't restart the CIA's torture program. Catch up on the highlights from her Senate hearing here.

-- Authorities are digging up a field where a Michigan child killer buried his victim, in hopes of uncovering clues in cold cases involving other missing girls.

-- First earthquakes and molten lava tore open the earth on Hawaii's Big Island. Now residents have new threats to worry about.

-- NBC News says that it found no evidence that anyone in its leadership ranks knew about former "Today" show host Matt Lauer's alleged inappropriate behavior.

-- Jada Smith told Will Smith's ex-wife that she regrets dating him while he was married. Talk about an uncomfortable conversation. Watch it here.

-- Americans are ditching Bud for craft brews, but the rest of the world is still into it.