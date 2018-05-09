P.S. Don Blankenship wasn't amused by Mitch McConnell's 'Narcos' tweet

The day after losing West Virginia's Republican Senate primary, ex-convict and coal baron Don Blankenship took one more shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a Wednesday statement, Blankenship refused to endorse the GOP winner, attorney general Patrick Morrisey. He insisted President Donald Trump only opposed him because "the Establishment misinformed the President" about him. And he apologized for losing.

But the real eye-opener came at the end.

"P.S. Mitch McConnell's cocaine tweet is just more proof that he is not an America person," Blankenship said in the statement. "Thousands die from cocaine use year after year, and he thinks it's funny that his family's shipping business hauls cocaine on the high seas. It is not funny. It is sickening."

During the campaign, Blankenship had called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" in a bizarre attack that seemed to reference drugs being found in 2014 aboard a ship that was owned by the father of McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The jab appeared to amuse McConnell. And McConnell's political aides taunted Blankenship late Tuesday night with an image inspired by the Netflix hit show "Narcos," which is about Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

The image shows McConnell surrounded by a white, powdery substance clearly intended to be cocaine, along with the words: "Thanks for playing, Don."

"Cocaine Mitch" was just one of the slurs Blankenship threw at McConnell. He also referred to Chao and his in-laws as McConnell's "China family" -- even though Chao's parents had moved to New York by the early 1960s.

McConnell's top political adviser, Josh Holmes, tweeted in response Wednesday Blankenship should "beat it."

"Beat it, Don. Your 15 minutes expired," he wrote. "Roy Moore is waiting to escort you to the worst candidate hall of fame ceremony for your induction."