At least 8 students, 1 teacher injured in chemical fire at school

Multiple students were injured in a chemical fire at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville on Wednesday morning.

The fire was caused by some type of chemical experiment inside a science lab for high school students. Officials said they do not believe what happened was intentional.

An official with the Hendersonville Fire Department said 17 students and one teacher were either triaged at the scene or taken to local hospitals.

Principal Darren Frank confirmed that eight high school students and one science teacher were injured.

News4 has learned four of the victims were taken to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital and several others were transported to TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

The chief of the Hendersonville Fire Department said the severity of their injuries varies.

"They could have actual burns, chemical burns. There's just so many things that, until I know for a fact, I'm not going to sit here and speculate on what type of injuries," said Scotty Bush, chief of the Hendersonville Fire Department.

In an email, Frank said all of the parents of the students who were affected have been notified.

The entire building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fans are running throughout the building to help circulate the air. Officials said early test results of the air quality levels are good, but they're not taking any chances.

Elementary, middle and high school students were evacuated and dismissed. The school is expected to reopen Thursday.