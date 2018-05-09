Warrants give insight into Franklin High School 'hit list' case

Search warrants reveal new details in the case of a Franklin High School teen who was charged after "hit lists" targeting students and staff were discovered.

Scroll for more content...

According to warrants, the teen told investigators the people on the list were people who "had hurt his girlfriend," and said he had every intention of harming those individuals.

The 16-year-old also told investigators that he had a temper and "blacks out" when he gets angry, according to warrants.

According to warrants, the "hit lists" came to light on May 1 when a Union Alternative School student brought a list of 14 names labeled "Hit List #2" to the school's resource officer. The student said he had got the list from his girlfriend, who claimed she got the list from the suspect's backpack while on the bus.

Warrants say officers then went to Franklin High School to speak with the suspect. While searching the teen's bag for contraband, warrants say they found a small black journal with another list titled "Hit List #3."

During an interview with Macon County sheriff's deputies, the suspect said he had access to several guns at his home, including two rifles in the closet in his room.

A list of items seized in the search warrant include:

Winchester .22 rifle

Mossberg 702 .22 rifle

Mossberg 12 ga shotgun

SKS 7.62 X 39 Rifle

.22 revolver

.45 pistol

.22 handgun

9mm handgun

The student was charged with communicating threats and threatening an executive, legislative or court officer. He is being held in the Macon County Detention Center under $100,000 bond.