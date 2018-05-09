Airborne Aviation helicopter makes emergency landing on Kauai

Rescue specialists and county officials responded to an incident involving an Airborne Aviation helicopter that made an emergency landing in Lumahai on Tuesday.

The single pilot aboard did not sustain any injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the Airborne Aviation helicopter, which is contracted by the County of Kauai to assist in flood recovery operations had just completed its transfer of refuse that was collected from residents in the impacted Wainiha-Haena area.

The helicopter was on its way back to the Princeville Airport when it reportedly lost power, causing its pilot to make an emergency landing in a forested area near Lumahai.

The pilot was airlifted with no injuries, by another Airborne Aviation helicopter that was nearby.

Rescue 3 personnel responded to the scene.

The downed helicopter is in an inaccessible area, and will be removed at a later time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident, and an investigation remains ongoing.