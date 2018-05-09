Clear

TCU students suspended for cheating via Quizlet app

Posted: May. 9, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 9:13 PM

A group of students at Texas Christian University have been suspended and are facing disciplinary action for cheating.

The alleged cheating happened over multiple semesters and covers more than one class. Faculty members found out that questions from an active test had been taken without permission and turned in to Quizlet study notes.

Quizlet is an app that allows people to create online study sets and use other people's study material. TCU officials have not released further details.

