Drunk couple accidentally hit SOS button, get busted for drugs in Arlington

Arlington police were able to recover all the drugs you see in the video above, thanks to a massive mistake by two suspects.

An allegedly drunk couple accidentally pushed their 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe's SOS button, which prompted Arlington police to respond. When officers arrived to the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, they did not see an emergency.

But... after smelling marijuana, seeing a glass pipe and burn residue inside the car, then searching the vehicle, they found illegal drugs and were able to make an arrest.