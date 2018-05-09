Harry Styles is getting into business with CBS

Musician and sometimes-actor Harry Styles is about to add a new title to his name -- TV show executive producer.

CBS has announced a series starring Damon Wayans, Jr. which counts Styles among its executive producing team, as well as "Late Late Show with James Corden" co-executive producer Ben Winston.

The multi-camera comedy is about a 30-something couple who reconnects with their more youthful and "cooler selves" when a young pop star moves in with them, according to a network description.

The show, which does not currently have a title, is inspired by a time when Styles lived with Winston.

The studio made a point to clarify, however, that the storylines and characters that will be seen in the series "are not based on real life experiences."

Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir, Chris Parnell star with Wayans on the series, written by Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl.

The show is one of two new comedies picked up for the upcoming fall TV season by CBS.

The other series, called "Welcome to the Neighborhood," is a multi-camera comedy about a man from the Midwest who moves his family to a tough Los Angeles neighborhood. Cedric The Entertainer stars, playing one of the man's new neighbors.

The series are set to debut in the fall.