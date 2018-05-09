The 16 best responses to my tweet about Hillary Clinton running for office again

On Tuesday morning, following the rapid resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, I tweeted this: "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Hillary Clinton."

Roughly 24 hours later, that half-joke, half-imagine-if tweet had generated more than 2,300 likes and 1,500 comments.

That shouldn't have surprised me. Because the Clinton tweet combined two things that people have very strong opinions about: Hillary Clinton and me.

The responses to the tweets were, broadly speaking split into two categories: 1) People who hate Clinton and never want to even consider her running for anything 2) People who like Clinton but don't like a) me or b) me floating the idea -- even somewhat jokingly -- of her running for other offices.

Some were mean (about Clinton and me!). Lots were GIFS of people dry heaving. But many made me laugh. Here are my 16 favorites.

1. "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Scrappy-Doo, Scooby-Doo's nephew." -- @boring_as_heck

2. "Here's a name, you guessed it, Frank Stallone." -- @bunkieperkins

3. "Why are you like this." -- @bigredrobot

4."HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA" -- @Jamisen

5. "OK, you win." -- @politicoryan

6. "I had this idea yesterday, so there can't be anything to it." -- @tomservo10

7. "How have you not been ratioed on this yet?" -- @JohnBilancini

8. "A+ level trolling" -- @jgrantaddison

9. "Just in case, I'm going long on popcorn futures." -- @opus17

10. "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Ima Dumbass" -- @oldmanwheldon

11. "Chris you better have been concussed when you wrote this." -- @cola_liker

12. "Ready to have your mind rocked? A mustache-less Tom Selleck." -- @everyfingrprint

13. "Another: Thanos." -- @seedanerun

14. "Also Air Bud from the film 'Air Bud: Golden Receiver'" -- @zachbuckner2

15. "You're a walking indictment of capitalism." -- @bobbybigwheel

16, "Hahahahahahahaha no." -- @danbedinger