Best Buy redesigned its logo

For the first time in three decades, Best Buy has a new logo.

The electronics store launched its new-look logo Wednesday to make it "more modern and easier to read, especially in today's digital world."

"The updated logo is true to our heritage, but it's really cleaned up," said Best Buy chief marketing officer Whit Alexander, in a statement. "It's an evolution toward the future, and we're excited about that."

The redesigned Best Buy logo still features a yellow tag, but the words "Best Buy" have been pulled out of the tag, and the tag has been shrunk.

The new logo is already in use on the Best Buy website and Twitter account. The company said it's also being featured in advertising, and it will soon appear on uniforms, shopping bags, and signs.

Best Buy is expected to report quarterly earnings on May 24.