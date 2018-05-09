Jordan Peele reveals next film

Practically nothing is known about Jordan Peele's sophomore film, but just the thought was enough to thrill his fans.

The writer/director announced on social media Tuesday that his new film is titled "Us" and will be in theaters March 2019.

Peele's first film, the satirical horror movie "Get Out," made history when he became the first African American to win an Oscar for best original screenplay in March.

"I thought no one would ever make this movie," Peele said during his acceptance speech. "But I kept coming back to it because I knew that if someone let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it."

The film also did well at the box office and made "the sunken place" a part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

Peele's followers immediately took to social media to express their excitement over the new project and to try and figure out the plot.

The poster for the film, which Peele posted in a tweet, doesn't give much away other than calling it "A New Nightmare from the Mind of Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele."