Meek Mill's advice to Kanye West: 'Think 10 times before you speak'

Meek Mill told CNN Tuesday that he has spoken to Kanye West and offered the Chicago rapper, who has been under fire from his fans for expressing support for President Donald Trump, some advice.

"I talked to him myself," Mill told CNN ahead of his speech at the Innocence Project gala in New York City Tuesday night. "Just before you speak, think 10 times before you speak ... make sure you're educated about the things you're speaking on and really addressing things in the proper way."

"I think he mean well," the Philadelphia rapper added, "but things just might be getting out of control. Sometimes I talk too fast myself, so who am I to judge? But you know, do what you need to do that makes you happy. We all got our own battles."

West was also blasted for suggesting in a TMZ interview last week that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice."

West remained defiant amid mounting backlash over the rapper's positive words about Trump and even tweeted a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," West tweeted, defending his position in a series of subsequent tweets.

Trump thanked West for his support in a tweet and at the NRA convention on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mill has been critical of Trump.

The rapper, who was released from prison on April 24 following a controversial conviction, has embraced being a criminal justice reform activist and vowed to lend his voice to those who are less fortunate.

"I told myself, I told God the moment that I got out of my situation and got back, feet on the ground, I would participate in being a voice for the voiceless," the rapper said in his speech Tuesday.

