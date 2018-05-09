North Carolina primary election results

As polls close Tuesday in North Carolina's primary election, results from key races are already coming in.

Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald has given his concession speech. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lowell Griffin beat McDonald 7,287 votes to 5,166.

Voters re-elected district attorney Greg Newman. The top prosecutor for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties walked away with about 70 percent of the votes against opponent Mary Hollocker.

Newman started as district attorney in 2013.

Todd Williams edged Ben Scales in the race for District Attorney District 40. Williams collected 12,956 votes (53 percent) to Scales' 11,369 votes (47 percent).

Quentin Miller was the top vote-getter in the Democratic race for Buncombe County sheriff. With 100 percent of of precincts reporting, Miller received 13,168 votes (54 percent).

Miller had a watch party at the Haywood Lounge in West Asheville, where his family and friends were very excited. They were hugging, taking pictures and now preparing for the November election.

Miller's nomination is a historic one -- he is the first African-American nominee for sheriff in Buncombe County.

"I really can't put that into words, but I will tell you this -- it's not just about being the first minority. It's about being the right candidate at this time. And that's what's more important for me is being the right candidate," Miller said.

Miller, a sergeant with the Asheville Police Department, said he plans to rest the next few days and will formally retire from the APD before he starts campaigning again, this time for the November election.

Randy Smart finished second with 5,828 votes (24 percent), and Daryl Fisher was third with 3,335 votes (14 percent).

Rounding our the voting were Chris Winslow with 1,305 votes (5 percent) and Rondell Lance with 780 votes (3 percent).

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry has won the Republican nomination for his seat in North Carolina. McHenry is running for an eighth term in the western 10th District, which includes Asheville east through the foothills to Gastonia.

U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows has won the Republican primary for his seat in the North Carolina mountains. Meadows is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus seeking a fourth term in the 11th District.

The 11th District covers all or part of 16 counties in the western part of the state.

Meadows will face Democrat Phillip G. Price(13,368 votes, 41 percent), who beat Steve Woodsmall (10,266 votes, 31 percent) and Scott Donaldson (9,302 votes, 28 percent).

In the race for N.C. House District 115, Republican Amy Evans received 1,066 votes (52 percent), while Nathan West collected 986 votes (48 percent).