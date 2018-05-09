Greitens' cell phone turned over to forensic experts for examination

Forensic experts are analyzing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cell phone Tuesday, after the judge ruled the examination could go forward late Monday night.

The courtroom's doors were locked Tuesday afternoon as forensic experts examined the cell phone, along with records related to a separate phone number and the governor's personal Google account at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. The judge allowed for this to happen over the defense's objection to letting experts examine the cell phone.

Monday it was revealed an additional $20,000 payment was sent to Al Watkins, the lawyer of the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the case. Watkins received two $50,000 payments, one of those from Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, according to Greitens' defense team.

