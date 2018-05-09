Clear

Portland activist group working to raise funds to bail women out of jail for Mother's Day

Portland's Resistance, a group known primarily for organizing marches and demonstrations, is turning its attention to...

Posted: May. 8, 2018 5:26 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 4:25 AM

Portland's Resistance, a group known primarily for organizing marches and demonstrations, is turning its attention to bailing mothers out of jail.

Scroll for more content...

The organization is raising money online, with the hopes of using the funds to buy five moms their freedom in time for Mother's Day.

The effort is part of nationwide campaign called "The National Bailout," which aims to bail black women out of jail around the country to allow them to celebrate the holiday with their families.

"I think that women of color and black women specifically have been underrepresented in how we move toward justice, and we want to pick up the slack on that," said Gregory McKelvey, an organizer with Portland Resistance.

McKelvey said his organization hopes to grant five women, who are low-level offenders and approved by a judge to be released, their freedom.

So far, Portland's Resistance has raised more than $3,500 toward its goal of raising $25,000. The fund is online at fundly.com.

Organizers said any money left over, or raised after Mother's Day, will go toward bailing out men for Father's Day.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 48°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Chance of Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It