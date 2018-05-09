Hikers find 2 dogs stranded on mountaintop

Some lucky dogs are up for adoption after they were found stuck on top of a mountain trail in Superior over the weekend.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control spokesman Jose Santiago said a county employee found the pups on Picket Post Mountain during a weekend hike. The dogs were found wearing collars, but no identification tags.

According to Santiago, the man who found the dogs called local agencies to help get them down, but did not have much luck, so he and his friends carried the dogs down the mountain and brought them to MCACC.

The dogs, now named Calvin and Hobbs, are being kept as a bonded pair "since they have been through quite a bit."

Anyone who wants more information on the pups, who are currently at at MCACC's east shelter, can get more information at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet.