Trump's approval is rising among these specific groups

A Gallup poll released on Monday has President Donald Trump's approval rating at 42%. He has not had an approval rating above 40% in Gallup's poll since it hit 41% in late May 2017, which was immediately after he fired James Comey as FBI director.

CNN's recent polling has the President's job approval at 41%, no different than CNN's previous polling in March. However, his approval on specific issues like the economy, foreign trade and immigration have all increased since March by several points.

While the President's approval ratings have remained stagnant in Gallup polling and the uptick could be considered statistical noise, this movement may also show the beginning of a upward trend for Trump and it's worth looking at where the numbers have moved.

These numbers are still relatively poor for presidential approval ratings, reaching similar lows to President Barack Obama's lowest approval (after a near-shutdown in 2011 and an actual shutdown in 2013) and President George Bush's (after Hurricane Katrina).

One of the largest areas for growth has taken place among people ages 50-64, among whom Trump's approval has increased by 8 points since December. Other age groups have continued with little movement except for those ages 18-29, who now approve of the President at 29% -- an increase from 24% in November.

Another strong spot for Trump approval is church attendance -- among both those who attend regularly and those who don't. While those who attend church weekly give Trump a 53% approval rating compared to 46% in November, the other big jump took place among those who never or seldom attend church. Thirty-six percent of the people who seldom attend church approve of the job the President is doing, which has jumped from 29% in December.

Trump's approval rating among men has increased from 41% in December to 48% now. Women have remained stagnant, with approval for the President hovering between 31% and 33% since last year.

There have been no significant drops in Trump's approval ratings in any specific demographic group. Any big changes occurred either directly before or directly after an increase in support, according to Gallup's data.