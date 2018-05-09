Clear

Flint officers featured in Netflix documentary get married

Posted: May. 8, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 4:27 AM

A happy update for fans of the Netflix documentary series "Flint Town."

The Flint Police Department announced Detective Bridgette Balasko and Sergeant Robert Frost were recently married.

"We wish you a lifetime of love and happiness," the department wrote on Facebook.

Both officers were featured in the Netflix documentary series detailing the struggles of Flint from the vantage point of police.

The series was filmed primarily during 2016, when Flint was regularly in the national spotlight for its man-made public health crisis spurred by lead-contaminated water.

