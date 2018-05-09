Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump announced that the United States will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and that he would initiate new sanctions on the regime.

-- Oil prices swung wildly leading up to Trump's announcement, but now they're making a comeback.

-- It's Election Day in four states. In West Virginia, a coal baron ex-con is on the ballot, and the political world is watching to see whether he'll ruin the GOP's chances of unseating the Democratic senator there this fall. Here's what else to look out for.

-- There's another Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

-- California got hit with five earthquakes in 18 hours.

-- Christiane Amanpour is officially replacing Charlie Rose on PBS stations across the country after multiple women accused the anchor of sexual misconduct.

-- Before, experts recommended against getting routine prostate cancer screenings. Now they say some men should reconsider.

-- In case you needed more proof that everything revolves around Beyonc-, here you go.