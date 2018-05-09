SUV gets stuck in Lake Havasu after men make bet

Two men got an SUV stuck in Lake Havasu this past weekend after making a bet.

Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the area of That Beach for a vehicle that was submerged in Lake Havasu.

The men in the vehicle had made a bet on how deep the vehicle could go while still driving. While they were entering the water, the water disabled the vehicle, causing it to become stuck while it was approximately halfway submerged.

During the investigation, a passenger, 28-year-old Reymundo Aispiro of Lake Havasu City, was found to have an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The vehicle was removed from the water.