Schneiderman accuser praises Rose McGowan, saying 'bravery is contagious'

One of the women who accused New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of assault is praising Rose McGowan, saying Tuesday on Twitter the actress gave her the courage "to speak truth to power."

Scroll for more content...

In an article in The New Yorker, Michelle Manning Barish, a political activist, alleged instances of abuse and physical violence against Schneiderman during a romantic relationship. Just hours after the report came out Monday night, Schneiderman resigned as the state's top law enforcement official but said he strongly contested the allegations.

On Twitter, McGowan thanked Manning Barish for "your service and sacrifice." But the latter said it was the actress who inspired her to speak out.

"Because you you, my sister, @RoseMcGowan because of your bravery to speak truth to power and face your perpetrator, you have given so many women the strength to use their own voices," Manning Barish wrote. "Bravery is contagious; but truth is unstoppable."

McGowan was one of the first women to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein publicly of rape. Her forceful criticisms of Weinstein and of Hollywood's broader culture have made her a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement.

Manning Barish is one of four women who accused Schneiderman of physical violence in The New Yorker. In one instance, she described a fight in which she alleged he hit and choked her.

"All of a sudden, he just slapped me, open-handed and with great force, across the face, landing the blow directly onto my ear," Manning Barish told the magazine. "It was horrendous. It just came out of nowhere. My ear was ringing. I lost my balance and fell backward onto the bed.

"I sprang up, but at this point there was very little room between the bed and him. I got up to try to shove him back, or take a swing, and he pushed me back down. He then used his body weight to hold me down, and he began to choke me. The choking was very hard. It was really bad. I kicked. In every fibre, I felt I was being beaten by a man."

On Monday night, Manning Barish tweeted a link to The New Yorker article and explained why she decided to talk.

"After the most difficult month of my life-I spoke up. For my daughter and for all women. I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me. I could not...," she wrote.