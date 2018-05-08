11-year-old boy fatally shot in the head in East Chicago park

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest Indiana Saturday evening.

The shooting happened after two juveniles got into an argument in Nunez Park on the 3700 block of Elm Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday in East Chicago, Ind., according to the Chicago Tribune. It ended with a bystander, 11-year-old David Anderson, taking a fatal gunshot to the head.

When police and paramedics arrived, a woman was giving him CPR.

He was transported to Comer's Children Hospital. He died on Sunday.

No one is in custody. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Anderson's mother, Latanya Anderson, is grieving over the loss of her son.

"He was a good baby. He was at the park playing and got shot and killed at a park," she said.

She said she had nothing but high hopes and dreams for her 11-year-old. She described David as sweet and studious.

"I want the person who did this to my baby to be caught prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said.

She said David was playing basketball at Nunez Park. She was told some teenagers nearby started fighting and when one of them lost, he went home, came back with a gun and started shooting.

A bullet hit David in the head as his 9-year-old cousin stood only feet away.

Funeral arrangements for David are still pending. The one thing his mother said she can hold on to besides the memories of her child is that in his death, he will bring life to others.

"My baby is a donor and he is going to give someone else life. All I want is to hear the heart beat again. I was promised I'd be able to hear that. So that's going get me over," she said.