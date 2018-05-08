Missing Pony Finds his Way Home in the Poconos

Community members in one part of the Poconos spent the last two days looking for a pony in the woods near Long Pond.

The search for Max came to a happy end Monday afternoon.

Rose Marie Swain from the Long Pond area wishes she could ask her pony Max where he's been and what he has seen over the last two days.

But for now, she will just shower this 9 year old with hugs and kisses.

"I am so happy. I am so happy," said Swain. "I want to thank everyone on Facebook, Monroe County lost and found, everyone who was trying to find him. He is now home safe and I am so happy."

The pony escaped from his stable Saturday afternoon.

Swain and her boyfriend and community members have been looking for him ever since.

Posters for the missing Pocono pony were even put up at local gas stations.

"I don't know, you guys showed up and then all of sudden my horse shows up? What is going on here? He must like Channel 16, look at that," said Joseph Gilroy.

Rose Marie And joe were on their way back home from Tractor Supply when they spotted Max trotting down the road and they could not believe their eyes.

"She looked out the window and said, "oh, my God" and I looked over and said, 'really, seriously?'" Gilroy recalled.

Max made it back home unharmed although Rose Marie says was hungry and a little muddy -- nothing that can't be fixed with a little TLC.

"It was just odd. You look up and here comes Max like nothing happened," Swain said.

Max will stay fenced in the garage until his stable is reinforced to keep this little daredevil where he belongs.