Clear

Deputies forced to fatally shoot wild boar attacking animals

Deputies were forced to shoot a wild boar that had attacked several animals on a farm in Walton County.The boa...

Posted: May. 8, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 3:44 PM

Deputies were forced to shoot a wild boar that had attacked several animals on a farm in Walton County.

Scroll for more content...

The boar, who one of the deputies called "the meanest and smelliest" he's ever seen, had attacked several dogs and goats on the farm in Walnut Grove. When the deputies came to investigate, the boar charged one of them and was shot.

In a Facebook post, the Walton County Sheriff's Office writes, "Of course, it never is a pleasure to destroy any living thing but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
A warm and sunny Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It