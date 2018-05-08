Deputies forced to fatally shoot wild boar attacking animals

Deputies were forced to shoot a wild boar that had attacked several animals on a farm in Walton County.

The boar, who one of the deputies called "the meanest and smelliest" he's ever seen, had attacked several dogs and goats on the farm in Walnut Grove. When the deputies came to investigate, the boar charged one of them and was shot.

In a Facebook post, the Walton County Sheriff's Office writes, "Of course, it never is a pleasure to destroy any living thing but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."